Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Barkingside Christmas Lights 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 13:09 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 03 December 2019

The Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain turning on the Barkingside Christmas lights with actor Darren Hart. Picture: Ken Mears

The Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain turning on the Barkingside Christmas lights with actor Darren Hart. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Children sang carols and hundreds turned up as Barkingside turned on its Christmas lights with a merry festive switch-on event.

You may also want to watch:

The Mayor of Redbridge, councillor Zulfiqar Hussain turned on the Christmas lights on Friday November 29 with help from actor Darren Hart, who is playing Prince Percy in the Kenneth More Theatre's Sleeping Beauty panto.

Pupils from Mossford Green Primary School singing carols before the Barkingside Christmas lights are turned on. Picture: Ken MearsPupils from Mossford Green Primary School singing carols before the Barkingside Christmas lights are turned on. Picture: Ken Mears

Children from Fullwood Primary School in Burwood Close sang carols as parents, family members and residents watched.

Pupils from Mossford Green Primary School singing carols before the Barkingside Christmas lights are turned on. Picture: Ken MearsPupils from Mossford Green Primary School singing carols before the Barkingside Christmas lights are turned on. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

‘Tears of joy’ as Ilford night shelter guests get mattresses and private pods

Guests at the Redbridge Cold Weather Centre at Ilford Salvation Army now have private pods and proper mattresses. Picture: Ilford Salvation Army

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager from Ilford

Megan Mcerlean, 19 years old, who is missing from Ilford area. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Firefighters determine cause of Gants Hill fire

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Most Read

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

‘Tears of joy’ as Ilford night shelter guests get mattresses and private pods

Guests at the Redbridge Cold Weather Centre at Ilford Salvation Army now have private pods and proper mattresses. Picture: Ilford Salvation Army

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager from Ilford

Megan Mcerlean, 19 years old, who is missing from Ilford area. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Firefighters determine cause of Gants Hill fire

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham keeper Martin makes a stunning debut in win at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin (left) celebrates with team-mates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Barkingside Christmas Lights 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain turning on the Barkingside Christmas lights with actor Darren Hart. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford Hill to become bus-only as part of major transformation project

Ilford Hill is going to be closed to cars as part of major transformation of the junction. Picture: Google

Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS trust’s chief nurse awarded honorary doctorate by UEL

Kathryn Halford OBE, centre, with vice chancellor and president Prof Amanda Broderick and chancellor Shabir Randeree CBE. Picture: UEL

Shelter report: One in 12 children homeless in parts of east London

A child living in temporary accommodation. A report release by the charity Shelter on December 3 found there are 88,000 like him in the capital. Picture: Shelter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists