Barkingside Christmas Lights 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain turning on the Barkingside Christmas lights with actor Darren Hart. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Children sang carols and hundreds turned up as Barkingside turned on its Christmas lights with a merry festive switch-on event.

The Mayor of Redbridge, councillor Zulfiqar Hussain turned on the Christmas lights on Friday November 29 with help from actor Darren Hart, who is playing Prince Percy in the Kenneth More Theatre's Sleeping Beauty panto.

Pupils from Mossford Green Primary School singing carols before the Barkingside Christmas lights are turned on. Picture: Ken Mears Pupils from Mossford Green Primary School singing carols before the Barkingside Christmas lights are turned on. Picture: Ken Mears

Children from Fullwood Primary School in Burwood Close sang carols as parents, family members and residents watched.