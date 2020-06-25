Search

Barnardo’s celebrates Windrush Generation with Oral History Project

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 June 2020

Barnardo's Vice President Floella Benjamin participated in the Oral History Project celebrating the Windrush Generation. Picture: Barnardo's

Barnardo's Vice President Floella Benjamin participated in the Oral History Project celebrating the Windrush Generation. Picture: Barnardo's

To mark Windrush Day (June 22) charity Barnardo’s created an oral history project to celebrate the impact of the Windrush Generation and their descendants.

As people participate in Black Lives Matter protests and the role of slavery in our history is confronted the charity launched the project as a way of capturing the experiences of Black members of the Barnardo’s family.

Vice President Baroness Floella Benjamin was the first person to share her story for the project.

She talked about how she came to Britain from Trinidad as a 10-year-old in 1960 and how her childhood experiences in a new and hostile environment molded her into the person she is today.

Anyone who has a connection to Barnardo’s is invited to share their story.

Barnardo’s will then be showcasing the stories in an exhibition during Black History Month in October.

Anyone interested in taking part should visit https://www.barnardos.org.uk/oral-history-project for more information.

