Barkingside cadet in relief fundraiser after St Vincent volcano eruption

Published: 1:37 PM April 16, 2021

Reece Morris, a cadet from Barkingside, has launched a fundraiser for relief after the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano which has affected St Vincent and Barbados. - Credit: Reece Morris

A Barkingside cadet has launched a fundraiser following a volcano eruption in St Vincent, which is affecting his nan's birthplace of Barbados.

Reece Morris, 16, said he was shocked to see the news of the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano, which began on Friday, April 9.

About 20,000 people have reportedly been evacuated from their homes since then and the UN has said it is expecting explosions and ash fall to affect St Vincent but also other islands, such as Barbados, in the coming weeks.

Reece's nan is part of the Windrush generation after emigrating from Barbados in the 1950s.

The teenager, who still has relatives living there, launched a fundraiser to get supplies and aid to those who need it.

Reece's nan is originally from Barbados, and he still has relatives there. - Credit: Reece Morris

He told the Recorder: "These islands are so small and they have been through a lot over the years.

You may also want to watch:

"If the volcano keeps erupting, the whole of St Vincent could be destroyed in months.

"The wonderful, kind-loving people of these islands will lose everything if someone does not lend a helping hand and I want to be that person."

To donate to the fundraiser visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reecemorris-helpeastcaribbean.