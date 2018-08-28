Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

PUBLISHED: 11:36 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:37 17 December 2018

Maheraj Ahmed with Cumberland School executive Simon Elliott and headteacher Gillian Dineen. Pic: Mark Soanes.

Maheraj Ahmed with Cumberland School executive Simon Elliott and headteacher Gillian Dineen. Pic: Mark Soanes.

Archant

A talented teenager who came to the UK aged five after fleeing his war-torn country has won a £76,000 scholarship to study at Eton.

Maheraj Ahmed with his mother Rani Begum, sister Sanzida and brother Tanzir. Pic: Mark Soanes.Maheraj Ahmed with his mother Rani Begum, sister Sanzida and brother Tanzir. Pic: Mark Soanes.

Maheraj Ahmed, who currently attends the Cumberland School in Plaistow and lives in Barkingside, will be following in the footsteps of Princes William and Harry by studying at the prestigious school next September.

The 15-year-old won his place after coming through a gruelling three-day assessment at the Berkshire School which included three entrance exams, seven interviews and a public debate.

He added: “People would not think that I would have much in common with the boys at Eton but I did not find them stuck up at all, they just want to do well in life, that is all I want.

“The only difference is my motivation is maybe stronger than theirs. My family and I have had a hard life, going to Eton will give me a chance to make our lives better.”

Maheraj Ahmed has won a scholarship to Eton. Pic: Tom Barnes.Maheraj Ahmed has won a scholarship to Eton. Pic: Tom Barnes.

Maheraj was just five when he and his family left Bangladeshi to escape civil unrest, settling in East London in 2007.

Despite living in hardship, Maheraj and his family are grateful for the life they have been given in the UK.

He added: “I do feel very grateful to this country for allowing my family and I to come here. I want to repay that by becoming a hard-working member of society who can contribute in a positive way.

“That is why I want to study medicine, hopefully at Oxford or Cambridge, and then become a heart surgeon. I want to give something back.”

Maheraj was mentored throughout the application process by his school’s executive headteacher Simon Elliott.

He said: “The second I knew I had been accepted by Eton I knew my life had changed beyond all recognition. What Mr Elliott and my school have done can never really repaid.

“I can’t imagine any school in the East End or any state school where you have your own mentor, who works with you every day, who pushes you and is willing you to succeed.

“It has been hard at times, balancing all of this with my revision and studies. Every time I feel tired, I think of how much Mr Elliott has helped me. I did not want to let him down.

His mum Rani said: “We are so proud of our son. Ever since he was a little boy, he has always been so smart.

“Even in Bangladeshi he was top of his class and never even revised. We are very lucky because Maheraj goes to the best school in the area. They have changed our son’s life, we are very grateful to Mr Elliott.

Mr Elliott said: ““As a headteacher in this part of the country the biggest challenge is to raise the ambitions and aspirations.

“In becoming the first student from Cumberland School to win a place at a top independent fee-paying school graduate Maheraj has set the bar for others to follow.

“He teaches them that these kinds of opportunities are not out of their reach. If he can do it, they can do. The impact of that on a school and a community is transformative.”

Most Read

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

Twenty-five firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop in Meads Lane, Seven Kings. Photo: Twitter/@LondonFire

Ilford drive-by shooting: Armed police chase group of men

Several shots were fired at a car. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Armed police headed to Ilford. Picture: Peter Byrne

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

#includeImage($article, 225)

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks and rubble on roundabout near London Colney

#includeImage($article, 225)

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge manager Eaton feels Bengal defeat should have been postponed

Ricky Eaton manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Chertsey Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 8th December 2018

Taylor proud of Ilford despite defeat to Epping

Action from Ilford Wanderers against Epping Upper Clapton in London Three Essex (pic: Graham Rowe)

West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Javier Hernandez (centre) and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Wanstead’s Wiggins admits Romford played the conditions better

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists