Wanstead barber fined for putting two chairs outside for social distancing

A barber has been fined £100 for placing two chairs outside his shop so elderly customers could wait while social distancing.

Wanstead Hairdressers in Woodbine Place, Wanstead, was fined for blocking the pavement after a Redbridge Council officer spotted the chairs on July 21.

Owner Paul Michaelides says he provided the chairs for elderly customers, who may have to wait outside for long periods due to coronavirus legislation.

He criticised the council’s “overzealous attitude” given the width of the pavement – around three metres – and the lack of a way to appeal the decision.

He said: “I find it shameful that the council has sent me this fine in the post without even considering the reasoning behind the chairs being there.

“We are a very small shop and so our waiting customers can no longer wait inside the shop due to social distancing rules.

“Most of our customers are elderly as we have been here for so many years so we offered them a chair outside.

“The two chairs were put up against the shop window so as not to inconvenience pedestrians.

“I want other shop owners to know the council’s attitude to small businesses who have taken a huge financial hit and are struggling to find their feet again, in such difficult times, doing their best to adhere to safe social distance practices.”

Wanstead Hairdressers is a family-run business that has been operating since 1969.

Redbridge Council has yet to respond to a request for comment.