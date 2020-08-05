Search

Advanced search

Wanstead barber fined for putting two chairs outside for social distancing

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 August 2020

Paul outside his barbershop. Picture: Paul Michaelides

Paul outside his barbershop. Picture: Paul Michaelides

Archant

A barber has been fined £100 for placing two chairs outside his shop so elderly customers could wait while social distancing.

Wanstead Hairdressers in Woodbine Place, Wanstead, was fined for blocking the pavement after a Redbridge Council officer spotted the chairs on July 21.

Owner Paul Michaelides says he provided the chairs for elderly customers, who may have to wait outside for long periods due to coronavirus legislation.

He criticised the council’s “overzealous attitude” given the width of the pavement – around three metres – and the lack of a way to appeal the decision.

He said: “I find it shameful that the council has sent me this fine in the post without even considering the reasoning behind the chairs being there.

You may also want to watch:

“We are a very small shop and so our waiting customers can no longer wait inside the shop due to social distancing rules.

“Most of our customers are elderly as we have been here for so many years so we offered them a chair outside.

“The two chairs were put up against the shop window so as not to inconvenience pedestrians.

“I want other shop owners to know the council’s attitude to small businesses who have taken a huge financial hit and are struggling to find their feet again, in such difficult times, doing their best to adhere to safe social distance practices.”

Wanstead Hairdressers is a family-run business that has been operating since 1969.

Redbridge Council has yet to respond to a request for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People are being encouraged to eat out once again with the government's new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which begins on Monday, August 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men escape house fire in Seven Kings

Two men escaped a fire at a house in Goodmayes on Monday night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police and Redbridge Council appeal to residents to sign up for new Street Watch service

Redbridge Council and the Metropolitan Police are appealing for volunteers to their new Street Watch programme. Picture: Redbridge Council

Brothers will apply again after Clayhall restaurant is refused licence to serve alcohol and late night food

The owners of The Brothers Lounge pledge to re-apply after the alcohol and late-night food license was refused for their restaurant.

Most Read

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People are being encouraged to eat out once again with the government's new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which begins on Monday, August 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men escape house fire in Seven Kings

Two men escaped a fire at a house in Goodmayes on Monday night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police and Redbridge Council appeal to residents to sign up for new Street Watch service

Redbridge Council and the Metropolitan Police are appealing for volunteers to their new Street Watch programme. Picture: Redbridge Council

Brothers will apply again after Clayhall restaurant is refused licence to serve alcohol and late night food

The owners of The Brothers Lounge pledge to re-apply after the alcohol and late-night food license was refused for their restaurant.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham show interest in young stars Walker-Peters, Cash and Eze

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Dagenham & Redbridge fans excitedly speculating Paul McCallum deal

Barnet's Paul McCallum (2nd right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Vanarama National League elimination match at Hush Park, Yeovil.

Wealdstone striker Hughes on being released by Leyton Orient and his rise in men’s football

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, Picture: Simon O'Connor

Ireland centurions stun England in thriller

Ireland's Paul Stirling (right) celebrates reaching his century with captain Andrew Balbirnie, who also reached three figures in the win over England in the third One Day International match at the Ageas Bowl

Wanstead barber fined for putting two chairs outside for social distancing

Paul outside his barbershop. Picture: Paul Michaelides