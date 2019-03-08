Search

A-level results: Lots of smiling faces and 'impressive' results at Bancroft's School

PUBLISHED: 16:19 15 August 2019

Students are celebrating at Bancroft's School in Woodford Green. Picture: Karen Rogers

Students are celebrating at Bancroft's School in Woodford Green. Picture: Karen Rogers

Archant

There were lots smiling faces today at Bancroft's School in Woodford Green as students collected their A-level results.

Students are celebrating at Bancroft's School in Woodford Green. Picture: Karen RogersStudents are celebrating at Bancroft's School in Woodford Green. Picture: Karen Rogers

Some 65.8per cent of all A-levels taken were graded at either A* or A grade, with 85.2pc of them at grades A*, A or B.

All eleven of the students who held offers from either Oxbridge or Cambridge have had their places confirmed, with the majority of other pupils achieving the necessary grades for their first choice universities.

Headteacher Simon Marshall said: "We'd like to congratulate our leavers of 2019 who have achieved impressive results this year.

Students are celebrating at Bancroft's School in Woodford Green. Picture: Karen RogersStudents are celebrating at Bancroft's School in Woodford Green. Picture: Karen Rogers

"The new reformed, linear A-levels aim to be demanding and challenging, and we are delighted that so many of our leavers have done so well and have obtained places at their chosen universities.

"We are proud of the achievements of all our pupils; even if the most common grades achieved were A*s and As, for some achieving Bs or Cs has been a great success and the product of sustained hard work.

"As ever grades on their own cannot do justice to the wide-ranging talents and abilities of this year-group, and they will leave behind them great memories of their achievements on the stage, the concert hall, on the games field and in the other numerous activities in which they have participated.

"We wish them all the best for the future."

