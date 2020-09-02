Search

Community grants of £1,000 up for grabs for organisations who support young people across Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 September 2020

The Bags of Help scheme from Tesco will offer �1,000 grants for organisations which support children and young people. Picture: Martin Shields

The Bags of Help scheme from Tesco will offer �1,000 grants for organisations which support children and young people. Picture: Martin Shields

Martin Shields

Organisations across Redbridge who support children and young people will be able to apply for grants as part of a new scheme from Tesco which launched this week.

Groups and charities can apply for £1,000 grants through the Bags of Help scheme throughout October, November and December.

The Bags of Help programme, run in partnership with community charity Groundwork, has already provided £83m of funding to more than 34,000 community projects across the UK, including Blind Veterans Redbridge who needed the grant to get veterans access to technology.

Ailie MacDonald Wilson, from Blind Veterans UK, said: “Giving the veterans technology can make a huge difference as they can often be left experiencing isolation due to their sight loss. ”

To apply for Bags of Help visit http://www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk/

