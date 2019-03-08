B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

B&M has announced it is to open a new store in Newbury Park.

The discount retailer, which operates from more than 630 high streets and out of town stores across the UK, is moving into the former Toys R Us unit in Horns Road.

The shop is due to open for the first time on Saturday, August, 31 creating more than 50 new jobs for the community.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

A B&M spokeswoman said the store aims to provide customers with a fun and exciting shopping experience, offering them great products and fantastic value so that they return again and again.

"We're feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store," she said.

"We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks."