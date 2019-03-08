Search

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 23 July 2019

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Archant

B&M has announced it is to open a new store in Newbury Park.

Look who is moving into Newbury Park. Picture: B&MLook who is moving into Newbury Park. Picture: B&M

The discount retailer, which operates from more than 630 high streets and out of town stores across the UK, is moving into the former Toys R Us unit in Horns Road.

The shop is due to open for the first time on Saturday, August, 31 creating more than 50 new jobs for the community.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

A B&M spokeswoman said the store aims to provide customers with a fun and exciting shopping experience, offering them great products and fantastic value so that they return again and again.

"We're feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store," she said.

"We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks."

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Residents feel ‘blackmailed’ into backing Gants Hill hub plans but Redbridge Council says it is trying to save libraries

Barkingside Action Team meeting at Tory HQ. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as ‘positive voice’ in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

