B&M to open new store in Newbury Park

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 12:43 PM July 8, 2021   
B&M logo

Discount chain B&M is opening a new store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park. - Credit: Google

Discount retailer B&M is opening a new store in Newbury Park next week.

The chain, which sells a range of items from food and drink to homeware and toys, will be welcoming customers to its latest shop in King George Avenue.

It has taken over the former Poundstretcher store near to the Sainsbury's supermarket.

The former Poundstretcher store in Newbury Park.

The new B&M will fill the former Poundstretcher store in Newbury Park. - Credit: Google

The opening date is Thursday, July 15 and will be B&M's second store in Newbury Park.

It moved into the former Toys 'R' Us unit in Horns Road, opening there in August 2019.

A B&M spokesperson said: “We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers to their new store."

The shop will create around 40 jobs, the spokesperson added.

“We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

Retail
Newbury Park News
Redbridge News

