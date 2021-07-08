B&M to open new store in Newbury Park
- Credit: Google
Discount retailer B&M is opening a new store in Newbury Park next week.
The chain, which sells a range of items from food and drink to homeware and toys, will be welcoming customers to its latest shop in King George Avenue.
It has taken over the former Poundstretcher store near to the Sainsbury's supermarket.
The opening date is Thursday, July 15 and will be B&M's second store in Newbury Park.
It moved into the former Toys 'R' Us unit in Horns Road, opening there in August 2019.
A B&M spokesperson said: “We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers to their new store."
You may also want to watch:
The shop will create around 40 jobs, the spokesperson added.
“We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”
Most Read
- 1 Sian Berry urges London mayor to block Tesco Goodmayes development
- 2 Keith Prince: 'ULEZ will split the borough of Redbridge'
- 3 'A huge loss': Tributes paid to former Ilford care home manager
- 4 Man found unconscious after Ilford robbery
- 5 Redbridge could sustain 20 times more LTN coverage, report says
- 6 Police detain woman 'behaving erratically' in South Woodford
- 7 Sikh women's group celebrates summer festival in Valentines Park
- 8 A look back at Redbridge shops and eateries that have closed in last decade
- 9 B&M to open new store in Newbury Park
- 10 Murder accused 'deliberately drove at and crushed woman', court told