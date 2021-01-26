Ilford man raises awareness of 'life-saving' gadget after dad's death
The son of an Ilford businessman, who died after testing positive for Covid, is raising awareness of how a simple device might save your life.
Sohan Mander, a partner in drapery shop SSK Mander Textiles, in Ilford Lane, since 1975, tested positive for Covid on January 4, the day before his birthday.
Four days later, he was rushed to hospital and was dead the following day.
Since his death, his son Sat has wondered if his dad had used a simple £20 gadget called an oximeter, which measures your oxygen levels at home, whether he might have helped save or extend his life.
A normal oxygen level is between 95-100 per cent and, if your level falls to 92 per cent or below, the NHS recommends you go to A&E immediately or ring 999.
Some patients with Covid are released home are being given an oximeter to monitor their oxygen levels but Sat thinks getting them in the hands of people before they test positive could potentially help save lives.
Sat told the Recorder: "My dad had minor health problems but he was otherwise perfectly health.
"When he got sick, his oxygen levels dropped so much and at that time I did not know what an oximeter was.
"If he had one we might have seen those warning signs sooner and it could have potentially saved or extended his life.
"While it's sad that he's gone I want others to have the opportunity to save the life of someone in need and hopefully prevent needless deaths."
He started a fundraiser to raise awareness and money to buy oximeters for anyone who might need them.
He also set up an email - freeoximeter@gmail.com - to hand out oximeters to anyone who is vulnerable or working for the NHS or in care homes and are at a higher risk of contracting Covid.
In addition to his father Sohan, Sat's father-in-law also passed away after contracting the virus on January 16, along with another elderly member of his family.
Sat said: "My dad was a real jovial guy and well known in the community since he moved to Ilford Lane in 1965 and he will be missed by many.
"One way we can secure his legacy is by helping to prevent more people from dying of this virus."