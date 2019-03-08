Fairlop Lions president wins Mayor’s Special Award

Redbridge mayor Cllr Debbie Kaur-Thiara presents Amarjit Singh Soora with the Mayor's Special Award. Photo: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Fairlop Lions Club president Amarjit Singh Soora has been given the Redbridge Mayor’s Special Award “for his compassion, respect and kindness and generosity to all”.

Mayor Cllr Debbie kaur-Thiara presented the award at Redbridge Town Hall as part of the Mayor’s Community Awards evening, saying: “Amarjit and Fairlop Lions have supported many of my mayoral events and have been very generous in raising funds for my charity, Elhap – a special needs adventure playground for children with additional needs.

“Amarjit and Fairlop Lions have sponsored eye camps each year and at their recent visit to india they sponsored 533 cataract operations and patients’ aftercare.

“For the past few years, Amarjit and the Fairlop Lions have also been sponsoring Christmas parties and presents at Little Heath School which is a school for children with disabilities and special needs. Amarjit was well deserving of the Mayor’s Special Award.”

The main activities of the club are to raise funds to donate to a variety of charities. It meets monthly at Old Parkonians Hall, Forest Road, Barkingside.