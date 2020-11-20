Search

Enterprising Woodford Green pupils raise almost £2000 for Haven House

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 20 November 2020

Year six pupils from Avon House Preparatory School raised almost £2000 for Haven House as part of a community enterprise project. Picture: Avon House

As part of a community enterprise scheme a group of primary school pupils in Woodford Green raised almost £2,000 for Haven House Children’s Hospice.

At the start of the autumn term, Year six pupils from Avon House Preparatory School were challenged to come up with an idea that would enable them to turn £10 into £150 to donate to charity.

The children spent several weeks writing business plans, revising and improving upon them, until they reached a final project that could be started with just £10.

The projects they came up with were personalised bookmarks, cupcake sales, second-hand clothing sales, and sponsored dog walking among other creative ideas.

Some groups made upwards of £200 from their projects.

The total proceeds raised from across the year group was £1,748 and will be given to Haven House to help children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

