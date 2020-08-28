Redbridge Council holding virtual Q&A for concerned parents with children set to return to school

With children set to return to school next week, Redbridge council is holding a virtual Q & A to address parents’ concerns.

From 6.30pm on Thursday, September 3, parents will be able to quiz the council on the various safeguarding measures in place to ensure a safe return for children and young people.

Amongst those attending are council leader Councillor Jas Athwal; Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people and Colin Stewart, the borough’s director of education.

With UK schools closed to everyone except the children of key workers since March 20, the government believe it’s essential that they reopen for the Autumn term.

Now that this term has begun, parents should make every effort to try and attend this virtual session if they have any questions, and can do so by visiting this link.

The government has also issued detailed guidance on the reopening process which is available here.