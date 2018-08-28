Chadwell Heath primary school’s sponsored sleep out helps raise £40k for charities including Ilford homeless hostel

Pupils at the Atam Academy, in Barley Lane, present poetry and artwork at an internationally-televised sponsored spleep out. Photo: Tajpal Dhamu Archant

More than 200 pupils and parents from a Chadwell Heath primary school took part in a globally-televised sponsored sleepout which has so far raised almost £40,000 for charity.

Atam Academy, in Barley Lane, was among five schools taking part in a five-day TV telethon run by the Sikh Channel to commemorate Saka Sirhand – the sacrifice of the young sons and mother of the 10th Sikh guru.

The school’s turn to hold a sponsored sleep out, which took place from December 23 to 27, was on Christmas Day.

“It went really well – there was a great turnout,” said the school’s co-founder Mankamal Singh.

“The children presented artwork and poetry which depicted the courage of the sons and mother of the 10th Sikh Guru.”

The mother and her sons were imprisoned in a cold tower during the late part of December in 1705.

Money raised is going towards each of the faith schools and their chosen charities.

Atam Academy’s chosen charity is homeless hostel Project Malachi.

You can still donate until January 25.