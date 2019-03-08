Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Atam Academy Goodmayes raises £1,600 for Ilford's pop-up homeless hostel

PUBLISHED: 15:01 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 18 July 2019

Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Cllr Elaine Norman and Salvation Army officer, Daniel Holland. Picture: John Clifton

Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Cllr Elaine Norman and Salvation Army officer, Daniel Holland. Picture: John Clifton

Archant

Atam Academy in Goodmayes has raised more than £1,600 for a pop-up homeless hostel project in Ilford.

The school in Barley Lane, rated Outstanding earlier this year, raised £1,605 for Salvation Army's Project Malachi - a 42-unit hostel and workshop.

The project has received planning permission for five years and aims to target rough sleepers who have no access to benefits.

You may also want to watch:

The cheque was received by Daniel Holland on behalf of the Salvation Army.

The leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Jas Athwal, attended the presentation, and Councillor Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, was also present.

Captain John Clifton, Ilford Salvation Army officer, said: "It is amazing to see how the community is driving this project forward."

Project Malachi is being supported by a sponsoring committee of senior local faith leaders.

Building work has started at the site in Chadwick Road and is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Most Read

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car

The drugs were found in metal pots underneath a car. Picture: Kent Police

Brexit could be the ‘new Windrush’ for Roma people in Redbridge

'If the work is not done in the right way because of different vulnerabilities we could end up having huge numbers of Roma being undocumented,' .

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car

The drugs were found in metal pots underneath a car. Picture: Kent Police

Brexit could be the ‘new Windrush’ for Roma people in Redbridge

'If the work is not done in the right way because of different vulnerabilities we could end up having huge numbers of Roma being undocumented,' .

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford skipper Tavarasa says they’re still in control of their destiny

T Tavarasa of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

Hornchurch boss Stimson is pleased with ‘fantastic’ clash against former club Orient

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch with a shot against Leyton Orient at Bridge Avenue (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers suffer heavy defeat to Charlton Athletic

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s find Angol to get past Urchins

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates his winner at Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Atam Academy Goodmayes raises £1,600 for Ilford’s pop-up homeless hostel

Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Cllr Elaine Norman and Salvation Army officer, Daniel Holland. Picture: John Clifton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists