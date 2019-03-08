Atam Academy Goodmayes raises £1,600 for Ilford's pop-up homeless hostel

Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Cllr Elaine Norman and Salvation Army officer, Daniel Holland. Picture: John Clifton Archant

Atam Academy in Goodmayes has raised more than £1,600 for a pop-up homeless hostel project in Ilford.

The school in Barley Lane, rated Outstanding earlier this year, raised £1,605 for Salvation Army's Project Malachi - a 42-unit hostel and workshop.

The project has received planning permission for five years and aims to target rough sleepers who have no access to benefits.

The cheque was received by Daniel Holland on behalf of the Salvation Army.

The leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Jas Athwal, attended the presentation, and Councillor Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, was also present.

Captain John Clifton, Ilford Salvation Army officer, said: "It is amazing to see how the community is driving this project forward."

Project Malachi is being supported by a sponsoring committee of senior local faith leaders.

Building work has started at the site in Chadwick Road and is expected to be complete by the end of October.