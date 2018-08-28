Chadwell Heath primary school raise funds for Ilford homeless hostel through global TV telethon

Atam pupils being interviewed by Sikh Channel for the Saka Sirhand campaign to raise money for the school and Project Malachi. Photo: Mankamal Singh Archant

A Chadwell Heath primary school is taking part in an internationally-televised fundraiser to commemorate Saka Sirkhand – the sacrifice of the young sons and mother of the 10th Sikh guru.

Atam Academy, in Barley Lane, is among five schools taking part in a five-day TV telethon run by the Sikh Channel.

The school’s turn to hold a sponsored sleep out will be on Christmas Day

“We will be commemorating the sacrifice of the younger sons and mother of the 10th Sikh Guru who were imprisoned in a cold tower during the late part of December in 1705,” said Mankamal Singh, the school’s co-founder.

“It was traditional in Punjab to commemorate their sacrifice by congregating and singing Kirtan - Sikh hymns - outside during this period.

“In that spirit we are joining a global TV telethon led by Sikh Channel to raise money for five Sikh Faith schools in the UK and their chosen charity.”

Atam Academy’s chosen charity is homeless hostel Project Malachi.