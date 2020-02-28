Search

Atam Academy in Chadwell Heath closed for two-day deep clean to prevent coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 08:09 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:09 28 February 2020

Atam Academy will be closed until Monday for a deep clean. Photo: Tajpal Dhamu

Atam Academy will be closed until Monday for a deep clean. Photo: Tajpal Dhamu

A Sikh school in Chadwell Heath has closed for two days to allow a deep clean to take place as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Atam Academy just off Barley Lane opened in September, 2016 as part of Khalsa Academies Trust, which runs three Sikh schools in the UK.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, February 26, Khalsa Academies' chief executive Nick Kandola announced the trust had been "monitoring the developing situation regarding coronavirus and the advice being given to schools by the government and public health".

Mr Kandola goes on to write: "Further to this advice and because our schools have some students of Italian origin we have taken the decision to close all three Trust schools at the end of the school day today, in order for a deep clean to take place on all three sites over the next two days of Thursday 27th and Friday 28th February.

"All three schools are to remain closed for these two days and will then reopen as normal on Monday 2nd March.

"Please rest assured the closure of the three schools is purely a precautionary measure, as we are placing the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff as our top priority.

"There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 within any of the three schools, nor do we suspect there to be any such cases at this present time."

The letter ends: "I wish to apologise for any inconvenience these school closures will no doubt cause for parents and families, but I would ask that you bear with us during these uncertain times.

"Thank you, in anticipation of your understanding and cooperation."

