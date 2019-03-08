Search

Vaisakhi 2019: Hundreds of worshippers celebrate at Chadwell Heath primary school

PUBLISHED: 13:05 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 24 April 2019

The Punj Pyaray - or five beloved men - were present at the Atam Academy's Vaisakhi celebrations in Chadwell Heath on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

The Punj Pyaray - or five beloved men - were present at the Atam Academy's Vaisakhi celebrations in Chadwell Heath on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

Around 300 Sikh worshippers gathered at a Chadwell Heath primary school to celebrate Vaisakhi.

Children and mums took part in displays of martial art Gatka at the Atam Academy Vaisakhi celebrations in Chadwell Heath on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Tajpal DhamuChildren and mums took part in displays of martial art Gatka at the Atam Academy Vaisakhi celebrations in Chadwell Heath on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

Hundreds of people gathered at the Atam Academy, in Barley Lane, on Saturday to mark the birth of the Sikh faith.

Mums and children took part in a Gatka display, a type of martial art, for which some had trained for eight weeks.

The school's co-founder Mankamal Singh said: “What was special about this specific event was that it was led by second, third and fourth generation Sikhs born in the UK.

He added: “This was our first Vaisakhi celebration since we moved onto our new site, so the occasion was a significant milestone for us.”

The cloth enravelling the Atam Academy's Nishaan Sahib flag was changed during the Vaisakhi celebrations on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Tajpal DhamuThe cloth enravelling the Atam Academy's Nishaan Sahib flag was changed during the Vaisakhi celebrations on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi or Vaishakhi, commemorates the transformation the Sikhs into a family of warrior saints, known as the Khalsa Panth, under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

The Sikh Empowerment Voluntary Association (SEVA) cooked a communal Langar meal for guests.

Attendees also took part in the changing of the Nishaan Sahib flag, which was stitched by a pupil from Oaks Park High School, in Oaks Lane, Newbury Park.

The changing of the flag was led by men dressed in orange robes symbolising the Punj Pyaray – the five beloved men who were initiated into the Khalsa, or brotherhood, in 1699.

