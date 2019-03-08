Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police Archant

Do you recognise this man? Officers would like to speak to him about an assault on a member of staff at Goodmayes station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 22, shortly after 6.45pm.

The revenue officers approached a man on a train from Gidea Park to London as part of a routine ticket check.

The man refused to present a ticket or give details for a penalty fare.

You may also want to watch:

He became agitated, stood up and pushed the revenue officer.

He left the train at Goodmayes station where he then assaulted the revenue officer, causing him to suffer a cut to the head and a fractured shoulder.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or witnessed what happened, you can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 505 of 22/08/2019

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.