Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes
PUBLISHED: 14:58 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 18 September 2019
Do you recognise this man? Officers would like to speak to him about an assault on a member of staff at Goodmayes station.
The incident occurred on Thursday, August 22, shortly after 6.45pm.
The revenue officers approached a man on a train from Gidea Park to London as part of a routine ticket check.
The man refused to present a ticket or give details for a penalty fare.
He became agitated, stood up and pushed the revenue officer.
He left the train at Goodmayes station where he then assaulted the revenue officer, causing him to suffer a cut to the head and a fractured shoulder.
Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise him, or witnessed what happened, you can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 505 of 22/08/2019
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.