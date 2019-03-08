Search

Advanced search

Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

PUBLISHED: 14:58 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 18 September 2019

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

Archant

Do you recognise this man? Officers would like to speak to him about an assault on a member of staff at Goodmayes station.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 22, shortly after 6.45pm.

The revenue officers approached a man on a train from Gidea Park to London as part of a routine ticket check.

The man refused to present a ticket or give details for a penalty fare.

You may also want to watch:

He became agitated, stood up and pushed the revenue officer.

He left the train at Goodmayes station where he then assaulted the revenue officer, causing him to suffer a cut to the head and a fractured shoulder.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or witnessed what happened, you can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 505 of 22/08/2019

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Huge rise in council action against rogue landlords

Overcrowding and mould at two properties recently subject to enforcement action by Redbridge Council. Pictures: Submitted/Redbridge Council

Redbridge Village created to give residents a separate identity from the borough

The walk starts from Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Huge rise in council action against rogue landlords

Overcrowding and mould at two properties recently subject to enforcement action by Redbridge Council. Pictures: Submitted/Redbridge Council

Redbridge Village created to give residents a separate identity from the borough

The walk starts from Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford lose away at unbeaten Walthamstow

Ilford FC signage at Cricklefields Stadium (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss Wetherall says FA Vase defeat is a myth

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Ilford Wanderers crash to a defeat on the opening day at home to Old Cooperians

Ilford Wanderers in action against Old Cooperians (Pic: Colin Brown)

Embleton insists no more feeling sorry for O’s

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Wanstead begin season with defeat to Diss

Wanstead in action last season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists