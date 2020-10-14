Ilford arthritis charity connects vulnerable people socially isolated from coronavirus

Members of the Arthritis Self-help network(pictured here in a get-together pre-Covid) will be able to connect via Zoom thanks to a grant the charity has secured. Picture: Diane Wynn-Fitzgerald Archant

The charity Arthritis Self-help Network (ASNet) have started a new digital programme as a way of supporting people who are suffering alone during the pandemic.

The new programme, New Connections, will help connect individuals who suffer from one or more of the 200 types of arthritis, their carers and families via Zoom.

The service has been made possible by a grant from Redbridge Social Action, London Community Funders and The National Lottery.

The sessions will begin on October 20 with a Patient Education forum.

ASNet president Diane Wynne-Fitzgerald said: “The people we support are most vulnerable to Covid-19, and with this programme, we can help them connect safely to their loved ones and to ensure that we can continue to support those who need help with this condition.”

You can find more information at www.arthritis-selfhelp.org email asnetoffice@gmail.com or call 0203 730 4141