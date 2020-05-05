Search

South Woodford artist paints portrait of Prince on anniversary of musician’s death

PUBLISHED: 10:04 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 05 May 2020

Artist Kelvin Okafor unveiled this portrait of Prince in honour of his death anniversary. Picture: Shazia Mowlabaccus

Artist Kelvin Okafor unveiled this portrait of Prince in honour of his death anniversary. Picture: Shazia Mowlabaccus

Archant

A South Woodford artist marked the fourth anniversary of musician Prince’s death by unveiling a pencil portrait which took hundreds of hours to complete.

Kelvin used the famous photo on the right taken by Herb Ritts but decided to open Prince's eyes for his portrait. Picture: Shazia MowlabaccusKelvin used the famous photo on the right taken by Herb Ritts but decided to open Prince's eyes for his portrait. Picture: Shazia Mowlabaccus

Kelvin Okafor, who said he connected with Prince on a spiritual level, wanted to honour the artist on the anniversary last month.

His original intention was to paint a portrait based on the famous photograph by Herb Ritts with Prince’s eyes closed.

Kelvin said: “Half way through the portrait the pandemic hit and after a very vivid dream I had about Prince, I felt inspired to open up Prince’s eyes to highlight a state of alert presence.

“To be in the now and to be fully aware of our surroundings as a subconscious response to the events we are facing.”

Some of Kelvin’s work hangs in the Houses of Parliament and he’s completed portraits of Winnie Harlow, Naomi Campbell and John Lennon.

