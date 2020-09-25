Environmental crisis highlighted in new exhibition at Valentines Mansion
PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 25 September 2020
Archant
A new exhibition at Valentines Mansion in Ilford highlights the environmental crisis through artwork showing how all species are interconnected.
Artist Jason Rose used a combination of sand, compost and earth for some of the works, which include six large pieces. An elephant is made entirely out of natural materials.
You may also want to watch:
Jason was inspired by vivid dreams he had during visits to rural areas of Italy.
He said: “The developed world is slowly realising that, as clever and advanced as we are as a species, we’ll always be totally dependent on and connected to the environment, in a physical and spiritual sense.
“Our mistaken belief that we are separate from the natural world, and somehow need to dominate it, has put hundreds of species on the endangered list.”
The exhibition will run on Mondays and Sundays from September 28 to November 2 in The Gallery.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.