Environmental crisis highlighted in new exhibition at Valentines Mansion

Artist Jason Rose has a new exhibit at Valentines Mansion. Picture: Hardip Sohal Archant

A new exhibition at Valentines Mansion in Ilford highlights the environmental crisis through artwork showing how all species are interconnected.

Jason used a combination of sand, compost and earth for some of the works which address the environmental crisis.Picture: Hardip Sohal Jason used a combination of sand, compost and earth for some of the works which address the environmental crisis.Picture: Hardip Sohal

Artist Jason Rose used a combination of sand, compost and earth for some of the works, which include six large pieces. An elephant is made entirely out of natural materials.

He was inspired by vivid dreams he had during a trip to rural Italy. Picture: Hardip Sohal He was inspired by vivid dreams he had during a trip to rural Italy. Picture: Hardip Sohal

Jason was inspired by vivid dreams he had during visits to rural areas of Italy.

He said: “The developed world is slowly realising that, as clever and advanced as we are as a species, we’ll always be totally dependent on and connected to the environment, in a physical and spiritual sense.

“Our mistaken belief that we are separate from the natural world, and somehow need to dominate it, has put hundreds of species on the endangered list.”

The exhibition will run on Mondays and Sundays from September 28 to November 2 in The Gallery.