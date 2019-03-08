Search

Spot grass-surfing cows, Lego models and a miniature art gallery at this year's Art Trail Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 15:14 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 04 September 2019

Wanstead Art Trail: David Tennant, by Teresa Witz. Picture: Teresa Witz

Wanstead Art Trail: David Tennant, by Teresa Witz. Picture: Teresa Witz

A grass-surfing cow, a miniature art gallery with tiny hand-painted masterpieces, complex Lego models where you least expect them and beautiful postcard art from artists and residents - these are just some of the sights you can spot on Wanstead's free art trail.

Wanstead Art Trail: Minature masterpieces, by Janet Wanstead Art Trail: Minature masterpieces, by Janet "Nellie" McKay. Picture: Janet "Nellie" McKay

The trail launches on Friday, September 7 and runs until September 22.

For the special 10th anniversary event there will be artwork from 150 artists at more than 70 venues in Wanstead.

Art will be shown in shops, cafes, restaurants, businesses, clubs and community centres, libraries and churches.

Wanstead Art Trail: Cows in my front garden, by Karen Humpage. Picture: Karen HumpageWanstead Art Trail: Cows in my front garden, by Karen Humpage. Picture: Karen Humpage

Big shows will be held at Wanstead House, Allan Burgess House for Age UK, Wanstead Golf Club, Majestic Wine Warehouse, Wanstead Library and St Gabriel's Church.

This year there will be pieces produced by children at Wanstead Church and Aldersbrook primary schools.

Founder Donna Mizzi said: "The trail has produced a strong community spirit, created many new friendships, introduced more people from outside the area to our high street, encouraged other local events and helped boost the council's Wanstead Festival."

Free guides, provided by The Stow Brothers, are widely available, or visit: www.artgroupwanstead.com.

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

Ilford nursery blasts 'unjustifiable' Ofsted rating as it drops from Outstanding to Requires Improvement

Maytime Montessori Nursery in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, has been told it Requires Improvement. Picture: Google

'We are living in fear': Ilford residents call for urgent action to end 'upsurge' in violent crime

Residents living near Pownsett Terrace in Ilford are calling for action from the council and their MP following a triple stabbing and a recent 'upsurge' in violent crime. Picture: Imogen Braddick

