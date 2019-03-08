Spot grass-surfing cows, Lego models and a miniature art gallery at this year's Art Trail Wanstead

Wanstead Art Trail: David Tennant, by Teresa Witz. Picture: Teresa Witz Archant

A grass-surfing cow, a miniature art gallery with tiny hand-painted masterpieces, complex Lego models where you least expect them and beautiful postcard art from artists and residents - these are just some of the sights you can spot on Wanstead's free art trail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wanstead Art Trail: Minature masterpieces, by Janet "Nellie" McKay. Picture: Janet "Nellie" McKay Wanstead Art Trail: Minature masterpieces, by Janet "Nellie" McKay. Picture: Janet "Nellie" McKay

The trail launches on Friday, September 7 and runs until September 22.

For the special 10th anniversary event there will be artwork from 150 artists at more than 70 venues in Wanstead.

You may also want to watch:

Art will be shown in shops, cafes, restaurants, businesses, clubs and community centres, libraries and churches.

Wanstead Art Trail: Cows in my front garden, by Karen Humpage. Picture: Karen Humpage Wanstead Art Trail: Cows in my front garden, by Karen Humpage. Picture: Karen Humpage

Big shows will be held at Wanstead House, Allan Burgess House for Age UK, Wanstead Golf Club, Majestic Wine Warehouse, Wanstead Library and St Gabriel's Church.

This year there will be pieces produced by children at Wanstead Church and Aldersbrook primary schools.

Founder Donna Mizzi said: "The trail has produced a strong community spirit, created many new friendships, introduced more people from outside the area to our high street, encouraged other local events and helped boost the council's Wanstead Festival."

Free guides, provided by The Stow Brothers, are widely available, or visit: www.artgroupwanstead.com.