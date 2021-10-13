Keith Lemon and Kojey Radical contribute to South Woodford art exhibition
- Credit: Heath Kane
An art collection featuring contributions from TV’s Keith Lemon and rapper Kojey Radical is coming to South Woodford this week.
Artist Heath Kane is launching his collection Richer Than Batman with an exhibition at Electric Gallery in High Road.
The exhibition, meant to highlight the gap between rich and poor, has been organised in partnership with the Single Homeless Project (SHP), with a percentage of each sale being donated to the charity.
The artist has recently been working directly with SHP residents who attend the charity’s Arthouse programme, encouraging them to pursue a career in the arts.
A private view of the collection is scheduled for this Thursday (October 14), and the exhibition will run from Friday (October 15) to November 14.
As well as Keith Lemon and Kojey Radical, the collection features collaborations with eight artists, including Dave Buonaguidi, Daisy Emerson and Lizzie Coles.
