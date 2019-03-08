Breaking

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse Archant

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of arson and attempted murder after a fire next to the A406 in Ilford last night (June 18).

Emergency services were called at 11.45pm to reports of a fire on land next to the southbound carriageway.

Two men were found suffering burns and both have been taken to an east London hospital - one man remains in a critical condition but the second man's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Two other men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson and both remain in custody at an east London police station.

The southbound section of the A406 at Ilford remains closed today (June 19).

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.