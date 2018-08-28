Search

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 December 2018

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

Archant

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following a car crash in Ilford.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road at 6.40pm yesterday (December 30).

There they found the two cars which had collided moments earlier at the nearby junction of Ilford Lane and Winston Way.

One of the drivers was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing multiple knives and class A and B drugs.

Anyone with information can contact officers via 101 quoting reference 4426557/18.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

