Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Clayhall

Police are investigating an incident in Clayhall this morning. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has been taken to an east London police station after officers arrested him on suspicion of sexual assault.

The Met were called this morning (Monday, September 23) at 9.15am to reports of a man assaulting a woman near the junction of Woodford Avenue and Lord Avenue.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Members of the public helped restrain the suspect before police arrived.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and taken into custody where he remains.

"Inquiries continue."