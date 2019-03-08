Arrest made in Ilford in connection with missing man

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a man who went missing more than a month ago have arrested a man in Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers searched a commercial premises in Ilford yesterday (July 2) and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. He has been released under investigation.

Police were called on Tuesday, May 7 after 27-year-old Mohammed Shah Subhani failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.

His family reported him as missing shortly before midnight, having seen him last at 12.30pm that same day, and the search for Mohammed continues.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Our investigation into Mohammed's disappearance continues and this warrant will hopefully provide us with further information about what has happened to him.

"Although we have previously recovered his white Audi Q3, I would like to repeat my request for the public's help to track its movements. It was captured on CCTV the day he went missing and was located by officers - on cloned plates - on June 19. Where has it been?

"Three men were seen running from the car that day. Who were they? The fact they were in possession of a car belonging to a missing person is not a positive position to be in, however I would urge them to come forward."

A £20,000 reward is being offered both for information leading to the whereabouts of Mohammed, and also information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of anyone connected with his disappearance.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or contact us via Twitter @MetCC quote 19MIS017114.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.