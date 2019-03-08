Search

Arrest made in Ilford in connection with missing man

PUBLISHED: 14:43 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 03 July 2019

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a man who went missing more than a month ago have arrested a man in Ilford.

Officers searched a commercial premises in Ilford yesterday (July 2) and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. He has been released under investigation.

Police were called on Tuesday, May 7 after 27-year-old Mohammed Shah Subhani failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.

His family reported him as missing shortly before midnight, having seen him last at 12.30pm that same day, and the search for Mohammed continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Our investigation into Mohammed's disappearance continues and this warrant will hopefully provide us with further information about what has happened to him.

"Although we have previously recovered his white Audi Q3, I would like to repeat my request for the public's help to track its movements. It was captured on CCTV the day he went missing and was located by officers - on cloned plates - on June 19. Where has it been?

"Three men were seen running from the car that day. Who were they? The fact they were in possession of a car belonging to a missing person is not a positive position to be in, however I would urge them to come forward."

A £20,000 reward is being offered both for information leading to the whereabouts of Mohammed, and also information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of anyone connected with his disappearance.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or contact us via Twitter @MetCC quote 19MIS017114.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teachers at Ilford County High School announce three days of strike action over ‘intolerable workloads’

Teachers at Ilford County High School have announced three days of strike action. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury in Seven Kings after allegedly being hit over the head with firearm

South Park Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Police appeal after burglary in Chigwell

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford shooting: 19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Police were called to reports that shots were fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford on Friday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps

