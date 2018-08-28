Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Residents rescued from a burning building in Seven Kings

PUBLISHED: 12:43 05 February 2019

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Photo: Google Maps

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house in Seven Kings.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called at 4.12am on Monday (February 4) to reports of an incident in Holmwood Road.

Firefighters helped one man and one women exit the property via a flat roof.

The occupants were then assessed at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

A car parked on a driveway was “destroyed by fire” and a small section of a front porch was also damaged in the blaze.

An LFB spokesman said: “The fire was under control at 4.43am.

“Fire crews from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Private landlords snap up two-fifths of Redbridge council homes sold under right to buy, report reveals

The government has been forced to defend its right to buy scheme. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Redbridge Council considers forcing Ilford rough sleeper camp into emergency accommodation

Havelock Street, in Ilford Town Centre. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Ilford boxer, 25, calls on Asian heritage donors to help him beat blood cancer

(Second left) Harj Bahtti with his brother and sisters. Photo: Anthony Nolan

Man prosecuted for running Ilford shisha venue illegally

The owner was ordered to pay more than £300. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Most Read

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Private landlords snap up two-fifths of Redbridge council homes sold under right to buy, report reveals

The government has been forced to defend its right to buy scheme. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Redbridge Council considers forcing Ilford rough sleeper camp into emergency accommodation

Havelock Street, in Ilford Town Centre. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Ilford boxer, 25, calls on Asian heritage donors to help him beat blood cancer

(Second left) Harj Bahtti with his brother and sisters. Photo: Anthony Nolan

Man prosecuted for running Ilford shisha venue illegally

The owner was ordered to pay more than £300. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Turley hints he wants longer Orient stay

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Melbourne Sports thrashed by local rivals Chigwell

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers youngster on trial with Charlton

The latest news from Dagenham & Redbridge FC (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Armstrong proud of Spartans players and fans after pushing O’s close

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to beat a Blyth Spartans opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Residents rescued from a burning building in Seven Kings

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists