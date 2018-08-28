Residents rescued from a burning building in Seven Kings

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house in Seven Kings.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called at 4.12am on Monday (February 4) to reports of an incident in Holmwood Road.

Firefighters helped one man and one women exit the property via a flat roof.

The occupants were then assessed at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

A car parked on a driveway was “destroyed by fire” and a small section of a front porch was also damaged in the blaze.

An LFB spokesman said: “The fire was under control at 4.43am.

“Fire crews from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”