Man left with head injury in Seven Kings after allegedly being hit over the head with firearm

PUBLISHED: 17:34 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 01 July 2019

South Park Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

South Park Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Archant

Armed police were called to reports of a man being struck over the head with a firearm in Seven Kings today (July 1).

Police were called at 12pm to reports of an assault in South Park Drive.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, with a head injury.

A spokesman for the Met Police said the victim said he had been hit in the head with what he believed to be a firearm and he was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The spokesman said: "Officers, including armed officers and the Met's Dog Support Unit, searched the area and arrested a 35-year-old man nearby on suspicion of assault.

"He has been taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody."

Enquiries are ongoing.

