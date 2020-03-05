Two men arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms in Gants Hill

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms in Gants Hill last night. Picture: Google Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms in Gants Hill as part of a proactive operation by police last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Armed officers stopped a car at 10:20pm on Wednesday (March 4) in the Gants Hill Roundabout and found a firearm in the car and arrested the two men.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Armed officers stopped a car on the Gants Hill Roundabout as part of a proactive operation.

"A firearm was found within the car.

"Two males were arrested for firearms offences and remain in custody at an east London police station.

"Enquiries continue."