Two men arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms in Gants Hill
PUBLISHED: 07:32 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 05 March 2020
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms in Gants Hill as part of a proactive operation by police last night.
Armed officers stopped a car at 10:20pm on Wednesday (March 4) in the Gants Hill Roundabout and found a firearm in the car and arrested the two men.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Armed officers stopped a car on the Gants Hill Roundabout as part of a proactive operation.
"A firearm was found within the car.
"Two males were arrested for firearms offences and remain in custody at an east London police station.
"Enquiries continue."