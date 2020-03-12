Search

Hundreds of people celebrate all faiths at Ilford event

PUBLISHED: 10:19 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 12 March 2020

The League of British Muslims held its 20th annual inter-faith celebration. Picture: Maqsood Ahmed

Archant

The League of British Muslims held its 20th annual inter-faith dinner last week celebrating engagement and dialogue across religions in Redbridge.

The event was held at the League's office in Eton Road, Ilford on Thursday, March 5 and was attended by more than 250 people and representatives from local and central government attended, along with the Royal Air Force and the British Army at the League's office.

The charity's chairman Bashir Chaudhry was the event's key organiser and said Redbridge is 'a model of harmony' with multiple faiths coming together peacefully.

He said: 'Interfaith dialogue is an interaction between different communities and people from all walks of life gathering together, sharing thoughts and views in an understanding and respectful manner.

'Dialogue between different faiths, begins when people meet each other without judgment, and when misunderstanding is replaced with trust.

