New Argos store to open in Sainsbury's South Woodford

A new Argos store is landing at Sainsbury's in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A new Argos store is opening in Sainsbury's South Woodford this week, creating 12 new jobs for the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Argos store will open on Wednesday, July 31 at the supermarket in George Lane.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Twell, Sainsbury's South Woodford store manager, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the Argos team and even more fantastic colleagues to our store in South Woodford.

"The opening great news for our customers, who are always looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop.

"We look forward to offering them an exciting range of products at fantastic value."

Customers will be able to buy thousands of technology, home and toy products and the new store will have an area with tablets that enables customers to purchase what they want quickly and conveniently as well as browse for products, with Argos colleagues on hand to help.