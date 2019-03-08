Search

New Argos store to open in Sainsbury's South Woodford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 29 July 2019

A new Argos store is landing at Sainsbury's in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

A new Argos store is landing at Sainsbury's in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A new Argos store is opening in Sainsbury's South Woodford this week, creating 12 new jobs for the community.

The Argos store will open on Wednesday, July 31 at the supermarket in George Lane.

Mark Twell, Sainsbury's South Woodford store manager, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the Argos team and even more fantastic colleagues to our store in South Woodford.

"The opening great news for our customers, who are always looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop.

"We look forward to offering them an exciting range of products at fantastic value."

Customers will be able to buy thousands of technology, home and toy products and the new store will have an area with tablets that enables customers to purchase what they want quickly and conveniently as well as browse for products, with Argos colleagues on hand to help.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Social housing, Bodgers development, Wes Streeting and Rydale Centre

The old Ilford Recorder office site is being developed to include affordable housing.

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Four fire engines called to blaze at flats in Ilford

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google

Man and woman from Chigwell arrested on suspicion of assault after ‘mass brawl’ on cruise ship

A man and a woman from Chigwell have been arrested after a brawl broke out on a P&O cruise ship. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Teenager airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Ilford

An air ambulance was seen leaving Loxford Lane today following an incident. Picture: Char

