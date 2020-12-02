Published: 10:28 AM December 2, 2020 Updated: 2:12 PM December 9, 2020

This year has been a momentous and turbulent year for every member of our community and the coronavirus pandemic has made reliable, up-to-date and balanced local news more vital than ever.

With more and more people relying on online news sources for the latest information, we want your experience of our website to be as fast, intuitive, and seamless as possible.

That’s why we have relaunched a new, mobile-friendly site that's easy to navigate and quick to load.

Our future plans also include a feature that will allow our readers to share their community news more easily and directly as we continue to be an important touchstone for the people of east London.

Editor Lindsay Jones said: "Over the past few years our websites have become the go to place for people looking for breaking news in the region and they are attracting a bigger audience than ever before.

"For some time, therefore, we have been keen to give readers a better experience and I'm delighted we have been able to relaunch our websites today.”

We hope you like the new look.