Ilford’s Busy Bees nursery set to welcome back visitors at open day this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 August 2020

Busy Bees nursery is welcoming back visitors for the first time since lockdown with an open day this weekend. Picture: Busy Bees Nursery

The Busy Bees nursery in King George Hospital, Goodmayes, is having an open day this weekend for the first time since lockdown.

Visitors will be free to explore the indoor and outdoor learning environments on Saturday, August 8, 10am — 1pm.

Katie Harvey, the centre’s director, said: “The last few months have really shown the importance of friendship and community spirit, and we are thrilled to be bringing people together once again as we emerge from these very challenging times.

“This is set to be an inspiring day, and we can’t wait to welcome the people of Ilford — it’s great to be open again!”

Busy Bees looks after more than 40,000 children and families in 377 centres across the UK and Ireland.

To ensure safety, parents are asked to book their timeslot by visiting busybeeschildcare.co.uk/or by calling call 0330 333 8133.

