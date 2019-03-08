Residents vow to fight Bodgers Tower development with appeal to Mayor of London

The Mayor of London will decide whether to uphold Redbridge Council's decision. Picture: Polity Archant

Community groups are banding together to ask the Mayor of London to overturn Redbridge Council's decision to approve a 42-storey tower on the former Bodgers site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The building will be bigger than the London Eye. Picture: Hector Penrose The building will be bigger than the London Eye. Picture: Hector Penrose

Meenakshi Sharma of Ilford Lives Matter, along with Paul Scott from Reclaim Redbridge, are writing to Sadiq Khan calling on City Hall to stop the development from going ahead in Station Road.

"The planning committee which looked at this application was very remiss in not mentioning two key problematic aspects of this scheme - density and affordable housing," said Ms Sharma.

"The density of this scheme would be 1,480 units per hectare compared to a London Plan guidance level of up to 405, which makes this three times denser."

The tower was approved as a joint application with the former Recorder House building, High Road, Ilford, and all the "affordable housing" will be provided in the latter.

"There is no affordable housing on the Bodgers site and even with the affordable housing at the Recorder House site, the 35per cent target of the Redbridge Local Plan (RLP) is not reached - it is only 27pc by unit.

"All this means less housing for people who are at the lower ends of the economic scale, the majority of local people."

Mr Scott added: "We have already had enough high rise developments in the London Borough of Redbridge.

You may also want to watch:

"Many other local residents in Ilford will be adversely affected by this proposal.

"This plan will create more congestion and put a large strain on the local infrastructure within Ilford town centre."

Keith Prince, Conservative London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge, said he hopes the bid will be rejected by Mr Khan.

"I do not believe that erecting a 42-storey tower in the centre of Ilford is right for the town," he said.

"This building would the largest east of Canary Wharf and I believe the 26th largest in London. The tower will simply look completely out of place in Ilford.

"I am also very concerned by reports that the social housing in Recorder House will be separate from the private housing in the tower. This division will do damage to our community and instead of segregating people, we should be taking a more integrated approach.

"I hope that when the Mayor of London considers whether to allow this planning application to go ahead, he will see common sense and reject the bid."

City Hall cannot comment on the application before a judgement has been made.