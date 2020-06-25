Police looking for missing 19-year old woman with eight-week-old baby
PUBLISHED: 09:24 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 25 June 2020
Police are appealing for information of a 19-year-old missing woman and her eight-week-old baby, who have ties to the Romanian community in Ilford, Barking and Dagenham.
On Tuesday, June 16 Andreea Caldararu was seen leaving Manford Way, Hainault with her baby where she is believed to have taken a minicab to the Ilford Lane area.
CCTV footage shows that Andreea was assisted by others and it is suspected she has remained in the Ilford and Barking areas.
Andreea is described of slim build with long, wavy dark brown hair and has the appearance of a female in her mid-twenties.
She is known to have connections to the Romanian community in Ilford, Barking and Dagenham.
The police have said she left in sudden unusual circumstances, and they have raised concerns for the baby’s well-being and would like to see her safely returned as soon as possible.
Any information can be passed to police via 101 quoting 20MIS020015 or baby CALDARARU.
