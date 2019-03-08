Search

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

PUBLISHED: 11:09 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 22 October 2019

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Police are urgently appealing for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old Wanstead woman who has now been missing for a week.

A spokesman for Redbridge Police confirmed Lorraine Robins went missing from the Wanstead area on Tuesday, October 15.

They added: "She is likely to visit Barking and Dagenham or Stratford.

"We are concerned for her welfare.

"Please report any sightings or information on her whereabouts to police on 101 quoting 19MIS041259."

