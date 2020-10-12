Have you seen this missing 24-year-old from Goodmayes who could be in Romford, East Ham or Stratford?

Have you seen Zeeshaan, 24, who has been missing since October 5?

Police are concerned for Zeeshaan’s safety since he has gone missing from the Goodmayes area early last week.

He could be in the Romford, East Ham, or Stratford areas.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts call 101 quoting reference 20MIS033525.