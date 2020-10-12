Have you seen this missing 24-year-old from Goodmayes who could be in Romford, East Ham or Stratford?
PUBLISHED: 16:23 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 12 October 2020
Archant
Have you seen Zeeshaan, 24, who has been missing since October 5?
You may also want to watch:
Police are concerned for Zeeshaan’s safety since he has gone missing from the Goodmayes area early last week.
He could be in the Romford, East Ham, or Stratford areas.
If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts call 101 quoting reference 20MIS033525.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.