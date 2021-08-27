'The centre of my universe': Owner appeals to find dog missing from Newbury Park
- Credit: Stephen Walters
An appeal has been put out to locate a French Bulldog who has been missing for more than two months.
Franco, a neutered male dog with a distinctive white stripe down the centre of his face and the back of his neck, went missing from Netley Road, Newbury Park on May 23.
Franco has intervertebral disk disease, a degenerative condition which is very common among elderly dogs and can cause significant pain to the animals.
Owner Stephen Walters said: “Franco has been my paramount consideration and centre of my universe for over seven years.
“I currently wake up at night believing I can feel him snuggling into me, then realise the hell I am currently living in.
You may also want to watch:
“Frank is my therapeutic companion and vital for independence as a vulnerable, disabled adult.”
Most Read
- 1 Best places around Ilford for coffee and cake, according to TripAdvisor
- 2 'Wonderful site': Restoration proposed in bid to save historic grotto
- 3 More than 200 Redbridge pupils offered faith schools against top preference
- 4 Redbridge Council giving away 50,000 flowering bulbs to beautify borough
- 5 Two men bailed and one released under investigation after alleged kidnap
- 6 Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath
- 7 'The goal is to be as big as Penguin': Ilford writer on her publishing company for teen authors
- 8 Three arrested on suspicion of kidnap after police stop vehicle
- 9 More historic buildings need local listing, say Chadwell Heath campaigners
- 10 Wanstead residents object to 'shipping container' cafe planned for park