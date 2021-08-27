News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'The centre of my universe': Owner appeals to find dog missing from Newbury Park

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:53 AM August 27, 2021   
Franco, a male french bulldog with a distinctive forehead mark, went missing in late May

Franco, a male French Bulldog with a distinctive forehead mark, went missing in late May - Credit: Stephen Walters

An appeal has been put out to locate a French Bulldog who has been missing for more than two months. 

Franco, a neutered male dog with a distinctive white stripe down the centre of his face and the back of his neck, went missing from Netley Road, Newbury Park on May 23. 

Franco has intervertebral disk disease, a degenerative condition which is very common among elderly dogs and can cause significant pain to the animals. 

Owner Stephen Walters said: “Franco has been my paramount consideration and centre of my universe for over seven years. 

“I currently wake up at night believing I can feel him snuggling into me, then realise the hell I am currently living in. 

“Frank is my therapeutic companion and vital for independence as a vulnerable, disabled adult.” 

