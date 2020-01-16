Search

Advanced search

Police appeal after death of man hit by bus in Gants Hill

PUBLISHED: 17:53 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 16 January 2020

Police want to hear from any witnesses to the accident on Christmas Eve. Picture: Met Police

Police want to hear from any witnesses to the accident on Christmas Eve. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a man was hit by a bus in Gants Hill on Christmas Eve.

The man, named as 37-year-old Marek Stankiewicz, died in hospital five days later, on December 29.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2.45pm on December 2019 to Cranbrook Road, after a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to an east London hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

You may also want to watch:

He has been identified as a Polish national. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the bus stopped at the scene.

There have been no arrests.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote Cad 3832/24Dec19.

Most Read

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Street scammers targeting Ilford shoppers with sleight of hand

Redbridge council is urging people to not fall for the three-cup-scam. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Government report reveals how busy Redbridge’s overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Most Read

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Street scammers targeting Ilford shoppers with sleight of hand

Redbridge council is urging people to not fall for the three-cup-scam. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Government report reveals how busy Redbridge’s overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Double delight for FC Leytonstone

Members of FC Leytonstone's senior team face the camera

O’s boss Embleton reveals athleticism is a key factor for him in players

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham expect to play Randolph but trio are doubtful for Everton clash

Darren Randolph has re-signed for the Hammers

Leyton Orient hoping coaching staff can now progress in their roles

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Woodford Town suffer a case of deja vu at Tower Hamlets

Georges Kebi of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists