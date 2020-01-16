Police appeal after death of man hit by bus in Gants Hill

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a man was hit by a bus in Gants Hill on Christmas Eve.

The man, named as 37-year-old Marek Stankiewicz, died in hospital five days later, on December 29.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2.45pm on December 2019 to Cranbrook Road, after a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to an east London hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

He has been identified as a Polish national. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the bus stopped at the scene.

There have been no arrests.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote Cad 3832/24Dec19.