Sickle Cell Awareness Month: Appeal for more black blood donors in Redbridge to help save lives

Figures released today to mark the end of Sickle Cell Awareness Month show that black people in Redbridge are responding to the urgent need for donors. Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant Archant

Black people in Redbridge are responding to the urgent need for donors, but more are needed to help save lives.

Figures released to mark the end of Sickle Cell Awareness Month show that over the past year, 30per cent more black people from the borough have started donating blood.

NHS Blood and Transplant is now urging more to register as blood donors and save lives because the overall shortage of donors remains.

People from the same ethnic background are more likely to have the same blood types.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation, said: "The shortage of black donors remains, which makes it harder to find the best matched blood for black people, putting them at greater risk of potentially life threatening transfusion reactions.

"Blood donation is quick, easy and safe and we urge people of black heritage in Redbridge to register as donors to help save lives."

Book an appointment by calling 0300 123 23 23, downloading the GiveBloodNHS app, or visiting blood.co.uk.