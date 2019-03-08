Search

Advanced search

Sickle Cell Awareness Month: Appeal for more black blood donors in Redbridge to help save lives

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 October 2019

Figures released today to mark the end of Sickle Cell Awareness Month show that black people in Redbridge are responding to the urgent need for donors. Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant

Figures released today to mark the end of Sickle Cell Awareness Month show that black people in Redbridge are responding to the urgent need for donors. Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant

Archant

Black people in Redbridge are responding to the urgent need for donors, but more are needed to help save lives.

Figures released to mark the end of Sickle Cell Awareness Month show that over the past year, 30per cent more black people from the borough have started donating blood.

NHS Blood and Transplant is now urging more to register as blood donors and save lives because the overall shortage of donors remains.

You may also want to watch:

People from the same ethnic background are more likely to have the same blood types.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation, said: "The shortage of black donors remains, which makes it harder to find the best matched blood for black people, putting them at greater risk of potentially life threatening transfusion reactions.

"Blood donation is quick, easy and safe and we urge people of black heritage in Redbridge to register as donors to help save lives."

Book an appointment by calling 0300 123 23 23, downloading the GiveBloodNHS app, or visiting blood.co.uk.

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Lorry crashing into multiple cars on Redbridge Roundabout slip road causes delays on A406 and A12

Redbridge roundabout

First it became a place and now it has its own football team: ‘We are not Clayhall’, declare Redbridge Village residents

The logo

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Lorry crashing into multiple cars on Redbridge Roundabout slip road causes delays on A406 and A12

Redbridge roundabout

First it became a place and now it has its own football team: ‘We are not Clayhall’, declare Redbridge Village residents

The logo

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Chorley boss Vermiglio says penalty miss cost them at Daggers

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Woodford fall short at St Margaretsbury

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Sickle Cell Awareness Month: Appeal for more black blood donors in Redbridge to help save lives

Figures released today to mark the end of Sickle Cell Awareness Month show that black people in Redbridge are responding to the urgent need for donors. Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant

Lorry crashing into multiple cars on Redbridge Roundabout slip road causes delays on A406 and A12

Redbridge roundabout

Wanstead pub The Duke could lose its licence over claims of repeated public nuisance and anti-social behaviour

The Duke pub in Wanstead
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists