Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101.

Can you help police find a 25-year-old man who has been missing from the Ilford area since Sunday afternoon?

Metropolitan Police are appealing for help in finding Simonas Ratatuskas who has been reported missing and was last seen at 3pm on Sunday, March 1st.

Simonas is 5'11" with short dark brown hair and a full beard and was wearing grey tracksuit when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Simonas is asked to call 101.