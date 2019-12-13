Schoolchildren give guided tours to parents at Anne Frank exhibit in Ilford

Young people show visitors round the Anne Frank exhibition. Picture: Anne Frank UK Archant

A new Anne Frank exhibit has trained local young people giving guided tours to their parents and guests.

Leader of Redbridge Council Jas Athwal speaking at the event. Picture: Anne Frank UK Leader of Redbridge Council Jas Athwal speaking at the event. Picture: Anne Frank UK

The exhibit Anne Frank: A History for Today opened at the Redbridge Central Library on Monday, December 9.

Young people from Redbridge schools including Loxford School, Kantor King Solomon High School, Seven Kings High School and Caterham School were trained with the charity Anne Frank Trust UK on the history behind the exhibit.

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain and Community Engagement Coordinator Yusuf Patel. Picture: Anne Frank UK Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain and Community Engagement Coordinator Yusuf Patel. Picture: Anne Frank UK

Anne Frank Trust UK's CEO Tim Robertson said: "We were so inspired by the young people of Redbridge. They were some of the most engaged and articulate peer guides we have ever had for our exhibition.

"We hope this is the start of a fruitful partnership."

The exhibition, which runs until December 20, was organised in partnership with the council in the lead up to a Holocaust Memorial Day service which will be held at the Valentines Park Memorial Garden on Monday January 27 at 11am.

This will mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.