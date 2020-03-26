There With You: Woodford Green charity saving disabled dogs struggling to survive amidst coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 10:33 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 26 March 2020
Archant
A Woodford Green charity saving disabled dogs is urgently calling for donations after seeing a drop in visitors to its shop following the coronavirus outbreak.
Animal SOS Sri Lanka cares for some 1,700 dogs and 65 cats in southern Sri Lanka, many who are injured or disabled.
The charity, which started in 2007, had already been struggling financially and the situation was made worse by a shortage of footfall in its shop before the government lockdown.
Charity founder Kim Cooling said: “We are the largest animal sanctuary in Sri Lanka and these animals depend on us to keep them safe and well fed.
“We desperately need funds coming in to meet our huge monthly running costs.”
Visit www.animalsos-sl.com for more information or to donate.
For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19. Our directory of community organisations and groups helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found on our website. It will be regularly updated as more groups join. And join our Facebook group East London Coronavirus Updates.