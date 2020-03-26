$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
There With You: Woodford Green charity saving disabled dogs struggling to survive amidst coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:33 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 26 March 2020

The Woodford Green based charity Animal SOS is urgently appealing for help as it is struggling to survive in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Animal SOS

A Woodford Green charity saving disabled dogs is urgently calling for donations after seeing a drop in visitors to its shop following the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity cares for some 1,700 dogs and 65 cats in southern Sri Lanka, many who are injured or disabled. Picture: Animal SOSThe charity cares for some 1,700 dogs and 65 cats in southern Sri Lanka, many who are injured or disabled. Picture: Animal SOS

Animal SOS Sri Lanka cares for some 1,700 dogs and 65 cats in southern Sri Lanka, many who are injured or disabled.

The charity, which started in 2007, had already been struggling financially and the situation was made worse by a shortage of footfall in its shop before the government lockdown.

Laetitia Beukes and Sri Lankan rescue dog Pom Pom with founder Kim Cooling outside the store. Picture: Laura KearnsLaetitia Beukes and Sri Lankan rescue dog Pom Pom with founder Kim Cooling outside the store. Picture: Laura Kearns

Charity founder Kim Cooling said: “We are the largest animal sanctuary in Sri Lanka and these animals depend on us to keep them safe and well fed.

“We desperately need funds coming in to meet our huge monthly running costs.”

There With You - the Ilford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.There With You - the Ilford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

Visit www.animalsos-sl.com for more information or to donate.

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19. Our directory of community organisations and groups helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found on our website. It will be regularly updated as more groups join. And join our Facebook group East London Coronavirus Updates.

