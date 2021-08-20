News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Anger at 'eyesore' rubbish outside Ilford Sainsbury's

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:21 PM August 20, 2021   
The mess outside the Sainsbury's superstore in Roden Street

Rubbish outside the Sainsbury's superstore in Roden Street, taken on August 17 - Credit: Rob Sheldon

Visitors to a Sainsbury’s superstore have voiced their disgust at a large pile of rubbish in the shop’s car park. 

Mess outside the store in Roden Street was first reported to the grocery giant via Twitter almost two weeks ago on August 11, and social media users have raised the issue since then. 

Posts from the company’s Twitter account said that the issue has been raised with the store manager and a photo posted on social media on Thursday (August 19) appears to show a reduction in the amount seen earlier in the week.  

But some litter, which appears to be overspill from the store’s clothing banks and recycling, was still at the site as of 2pm yesterday (Thurs).

Rob Sheldon, who lives in Riverdene Road, around 100 metres from the store, told the Recorder: “I walk through the car park most days and the rubbish around the recycling station is often an eyesore but it has got worse in recent months.  

“People seem to use it as a way of getting rid of rubbish rather than recycling. It can take several days for the area to be tidied."

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "The clothing banks at our Ilford store are popular with our customers and donations are collected regularly.  

“We’ve received more clothing than usual recently and are arranging extra pick-ups to make sure the area is kept clear." 

In a Twitter post this morning (August 20), Sahdia Warraich,  Loxford ward councillor, said: “I thought this was going to get sorted as Sainsbury's responded straight away.  

“I also went to see it on the day this was highlighted. I am reporting it now to make sure that it gets dealt with.” 

Environment News
Ilford News

