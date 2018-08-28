Search

Two men charged after police chase in South Woodford

PUBLISHED: 13:19 31 January 2019

An officer was injured. Photo: Met Police

An officer was injured. Photo: Met Police

MPS

Two men have been charged following a police pursuit which ended in South Woodford.

Khuram Zaman, 21 of Violet Road, Walthamstow and Mohammad Chowdhury, 23 of Edinburgh Road, Walthamstow were both charged with aggravated taking a vehicle and driving away and resisting arrest.

Chowdhury was also charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, dangerous driving, and driving with no insurance.

Police were called on Wednesday ( January 30) at 3.37am to reports of a vehicle being stolen from Fitzalan Road, Finchley.

Two officers from the Met’s Dog Support Unit (DSU) responded and managed to track down the vehicle driving on Woodford New Road.

The chase ended in Rokeby Gardens.

Both men have been remanded in custody to attend Willesden Magistrates’ Court on today (January 31) .

One officer suffered an injury to his hand and abdomen during the incident. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road 'hotspot' for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity

