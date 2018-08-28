Two men charged after police chase in South Woodford

An officer was injured. Photo: Met Police MPS

Two men have been charged following a police pursuit which ended in South Woodford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Khuram Zaman, 21 of Violet Road, Walthamstow and Mohammad Chowdhury, 23 of Edinburgh Road, Walthamstow were both charged with aggravated taking a vehicle and driving away and resisting arrest.

Chowdhury was also charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, dangerous driving, and driving with no insurance.

Police were called on Wednesday ( January 30) at 3.37am to reports of a vehicle being stolen from Fitzalan Road, Finchley.

Two officers from the Met’s Dog Support Unit (DSU) responded and managed to track down the vehicle driving on Woodford New Road.

The chase ended in Rokeby Gardens.

Both men have been remanded in custody to attend Willesden Magistrates’ Court on today (January 31) .

One officer suffered an injury to his hand and abdomen during the incident. His injuries are not life-threatening.