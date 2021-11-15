Boxer Amir Khan, who turned up at the launch of a kebab shop in Ilford - Credit: PA

Hundreds of fans turned out to see boxer Amir Khan as he attended the launch of a takeaway kebab shop in Ilford.

People gathered outside Ottoman Doner in Ilford Lane on Saturday (November 13), cheering as the heavy weight boxer turned up with his wife Faryal Makdoom.

Khan had left a post on the shop's Instagram page beforehand saying: "Come and check us out in Ilford. See you there."

The Manchester-born British professional boxer, promoter and philanthropist is a former unified light-welterweight world champion.

As an amateur he became Britain's youngest boxing Olympic medallist in 2004 aged 17, and went on to win many professional matches.

He has taken part in several reality television and game shows, and in 2017 he appeared on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.





Ottoman Doner gave away the first 200 kebabs for free at its launch.

The takeaway already has other branches in Whitechapel, Manor Park, Poplar and Docklands.