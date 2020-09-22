Search

Rosh Hashanah: Blowing in the New Year across Redbridge safely

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 September 2020

Alysa Hulbert (right) blows the shofar at a safe distance from her dad, Rabbi Emeritus David Hulbert. Picture: David Hulbert

Jewish people across Redbridge welcomed in the New Year (5781) by celebrating in a safe, socially distanced manner.

New government guidelines this year meant the shofar needed to be blown outside and virtually in order to keep safe during the pandemic. Picture: David HulbertNew government guidelines this year meant the shofar needed to be blown outside and virtually in order to keep safe during the pandemic. Picture: David Hulbert

Traditionally Rosh Hashanah is welcomed with loud blasts on the ram’s horn, or shofar, but this year the government curtailed this ancient ritual with a number of restrictions.

And so congregations across the borough including the East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue listened to the sound of the shofar virtually from the safe distance of their homes.

Four skilled shofar-blowers were heard through more than 100 Zoom and Facebook windows.

Alysa Hulbert blew the shofar in her back garden, staying a safe two metres away from her father, Rabbi Emeritus David Hulbert.

The new rules put in place this year specified that only one person should blow the shofar, if possible, and it should be done away from worshippers.

