Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

PUBLISHED: 10:52 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 10 June 2019

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain across London.

Heavy, and perhaps thundery, showers are expected to develop over parts of southeast England this afternoon and into the evening.

Some areas could see 50-60mm of rainfall falling in the space of four to six hours.

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely with spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Fast flowing floodwater is possible, causing danger to life. Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses is likely.

An amber warning means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property from severe weather.

The warning is in place from 3pm to 11pm today (Monday, June 10).

